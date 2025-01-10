iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $2.06. iCAD shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 197,827 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iCAD stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.60% of iCAD worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

