ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $157.00 and traded as high as $162.01. ICU Medical shares last traded at $160.99, with a volume of 133,187 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.34 and a 200-day moving average of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 0.63.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $213,474.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,262,119.64. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 1,962 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $331,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $4,941,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,510.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.