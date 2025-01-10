Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $12,094,000.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director William Hoffman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $12,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,451,543.89. This represents a 45.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.66, for a total transaction of $3,339,600.00.

On Monday, November 18th, William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $3,069,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,800,800.00.

Inari Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NARI opened at $79.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 0.97. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Inari Medical from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 342.9% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

