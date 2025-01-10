Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells 38,461 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $5,223,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,498,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,601,684.56. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $5,137,620.38.

On Monday, December 9th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $5,288,002.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62.

On Monday, October 14th, Brian Chesky sold 38,460 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $5,152,486.20.

Shares of ABNB opened at $130.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,985,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19,430.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,610,000 after buying an additional 1,113,747 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 91.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,076 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

