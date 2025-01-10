Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 214,285 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $29,129,902.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,285,715 shares in the company, valued at $174,780,097.10. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $28,259,905.80.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 19,448 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,667,098.72.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $130.80 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

