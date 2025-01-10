Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $5,957,632.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,962.26. This trade represents a 82.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $5,970,728.32.

On Friday, December 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $5,861,769.60.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $5,919,392.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,665,319.04.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $5,007,386.56.

On Thursday, October 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $4,762,753.28.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $4,921,476.80.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.9 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $115.82 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $119.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of -445.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

Get Our Latest Report on NET

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.