Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 325,167 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $100,943,009.64. This trade represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $12,997,173.60.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $119.23 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 31,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,350,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,771,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

