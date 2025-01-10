Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 499,045 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

DELL stock opened at $119.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

