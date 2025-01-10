Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after buying an additional 2,401,630 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,898,000 after purchasing an additional 584,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 142.2% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 835,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,393,000 after purchasing an additional 490,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $146.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $167.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.15.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,533 shares of company stock worth $1,196,279 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.