International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy & Cox increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 328,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 91,883 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after buying an additional 88,043 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 279,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 41,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 131,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,077 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

