International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,287 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after buying an additional 939,520 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after buying an additional 237,518 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,611,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $266.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.68 and its 200 day moving average is $260.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.86 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

