International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 49,395 First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,128 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $228,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

