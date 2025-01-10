International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,179 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $306,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $165.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

