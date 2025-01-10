International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,103 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.