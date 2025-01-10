International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990,818 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,168,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,241,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,932,000 after buying an additional 3,363,454 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,943,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,936,000 after buying an additional 1,200,636 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14,611.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10,033.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,386 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $121.85 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $134.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

