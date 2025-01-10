International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $797,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,194 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $88.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

