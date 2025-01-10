International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $854,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 883,562 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $2,238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,334.21. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,300 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $220.44 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

