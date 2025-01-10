International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $917,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
BATS:ITA opened at $146.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.
About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
