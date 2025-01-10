International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $928,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4,862.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,551,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock opened at $164.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $180.04.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

