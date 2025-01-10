International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $715,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 72.0% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 261,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 56,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $54.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.93. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

