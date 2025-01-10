International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $750,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 152.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 180.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $106.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $93.84 and a 1 year high of $112.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.99.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
