International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $885,000 Investment in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIW. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.65. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.63 and a fifty-two week high of $111.64.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

