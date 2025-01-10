International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $189,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 66,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.62. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

