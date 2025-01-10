International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,226 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,140,622 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,893,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 54.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,906,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,751,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after buying an additional 121,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 3,200,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,869,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Glj Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.27 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

CLF opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

