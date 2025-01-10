International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902,139 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:NOBL opened at $98.97 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.90.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

