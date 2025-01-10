International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,107 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in CION Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $590.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.13. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.69.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CION shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CION Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

