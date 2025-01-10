International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 853,745 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 302,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,270.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,205.74 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $921.25 and a 52-week high of $1,283.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,221.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,154.51.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

