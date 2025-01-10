International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,684,992 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,684,992 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,475,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.31. The firm has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.