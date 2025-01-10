International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 2,812,869 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,812,869 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 352,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,615,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,177,000 after acquiring an additional 361,514 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.