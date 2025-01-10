International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 526,224 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,224 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 501.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $3,229,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $2,009,841.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 311,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,058,722.76. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $351,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,476.32. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,904 shares of company stock worth $62,545,855. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Snowflake from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.11.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $161.16 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.61.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

