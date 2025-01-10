International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 541,982 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 541,982 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwind Capital increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 91,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 42,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $1,846,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL opened at $92.66 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $74.85 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

