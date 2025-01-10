International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 793,162 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 793,162 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of LSB Industries worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LXU. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in LSB Industries by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 18.9% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 60,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 14.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in LSB Industries by 101.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

LXU stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.13 million, a PE ratio of -35.05, a PEG ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

