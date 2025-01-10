International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 880,037 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880,037 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 57,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,497.64. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $188,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. This represents a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,968 shares of company stock worth $8,842,821. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $83.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.