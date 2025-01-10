International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 892,730 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 892,730 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $231.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

