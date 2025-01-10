International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 892,744 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 892,744 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $261.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $392.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.28. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $491.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.