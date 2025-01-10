International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 931,870 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931,870 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,999 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4,559.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,641,000 after buying an additional 826,700 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $106,975,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Chubb by 49.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,070,000 after buying an additional 389,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CB opened at $266.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $222.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.37 and a 200-day moving average of $277.92.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.