International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $697,000 Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 406,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

