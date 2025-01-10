International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,097 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

