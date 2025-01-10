Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,088,541 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,632,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 42.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,314,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,990. This trade represents a 26.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,190 shares of company stock valued at $25,012,927. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price target (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.17.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $544.02 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $325.77 and a one year high of $556.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $535.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.61. The firm has a market cap of $193.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

