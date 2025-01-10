Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.12. 4,284,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 386% from the average session volume of 881,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
