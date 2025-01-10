Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.12. 4,284,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 386% from the average session volume of 881,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after acquiring an additional 46,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,224 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 989,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 373,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 355,564 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

