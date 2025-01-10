Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 4,284,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 881,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 194.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.