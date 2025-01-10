Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 4,284,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 881,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
