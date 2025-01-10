iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.19. 394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53.

About iShares LifePath Retirement ETF

The iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (IRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks to provide retirement outcomes through an actively managed portfolio of equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs. IRTR was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

