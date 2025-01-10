iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.90. 16,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 12,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF USD (ITDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.