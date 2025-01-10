iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.28 and last traded at $31.42. Approximately 2,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF USD (ITDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

