iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.28 and last traded at $31.42. 2,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.
About iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF USD (ITDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
