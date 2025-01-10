iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.89 and last traded at $44.32. Approximately 2,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.
iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10.
iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.8421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF
iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile
The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.