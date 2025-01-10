iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMWGet Free Report)’s share price were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.89 and last traded at $44.32. Approximately 2,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.8421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF stock. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMWFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 0.78% of iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.

