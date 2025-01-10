iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.89 and last traded at $44.32. Approximately 2,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10.

Get iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.8421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF stock. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF ( NYSEARCA:IWMW Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 0.78% of iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.