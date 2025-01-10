iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.89 and last traded at $44.32. Approximately 2,730 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.
iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10.
iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.8421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF
The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.
