iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826,328 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $336.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $269.20 and a 12-month high of $349.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.77.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

