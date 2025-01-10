Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 23,857 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 189.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 729.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.2% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $737.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.42%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -272.00%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock TCP Capital

In other news, President Jason Mehring bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,200.20. This trade represents a 29.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

