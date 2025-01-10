Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) Trading Down 8.5% – Here’s Why

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.75. 137,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 179,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67.
About Jet.AI
Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.
